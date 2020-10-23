'Centre created buffer stock of 1 lakh metric tonnes'

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on October 23, Secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs, Leena Nandan spoke on measures being taken to address surging prices of onions.

Nandan said, “As a nation, we are a large consumer of onions. Proactive steps have been taken constantly to augment the production of onions. But from the 2nd week of September, there's been a steady increase in the relatively stable prices.”

“We have taken some steps to counter that. This is the first time when we have created a buffer stock of 1 lakh metric tonnes of onions to take care of rising price by the calibrated release of that stock,” she added.