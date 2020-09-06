Chariot at temple catches fire in AP’s East Godavari

A chariot at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on September 06.

The incident took place in Antarvedi village of East Godavari district. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

There is no loss of any property and no injuries have been reported yet. While speaking to media, a police official said, “Fire was extinguished by 03:00 am. There is no other property loss or any injury. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is underway.”

