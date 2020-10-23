‘China captured 1000 sq km of our land,’ claims Mufti

J&K Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that “China captured 1000 sq km of India”. Mehbooba Mufti said, “They've nothing to show to ask for votes. They say you can buy land in J&K, we've abrogated Article 370.

Then they said they will give free vaccines. Today PM Modi had to speak of Article 370 for votes. This govt has failed to solve the issues of this nation.” Mufti further said that J&K came into an international view like never before after abrogation.

“It's a fact that China captured 1000 sq km of our land. I think we somehow managed to get back around 40 km. China speaks of Article 370 too. They say it's disputed and ask why was J&K made UT? J&K came into international view like never before after abrogation,” said PDP president.