Chris Jordon hails Shami's bowling in first Super Over

  • Oct 19 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 12:11 ist
Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami’s bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, “The way Shami bowled that over to defend 5 or 6 runs was tremendous. I genuinely felt a sense of belief amongst the group.  Luckily I was able to put up a decent over.”  Talking about his bowling in the second Super Over, Chris Jordan said that he was only thinking about execution. “I was just thinking that - don’t worry about external factors just execute. Commit to the plan and live with the end results,” said Chris Jordan. 
 

