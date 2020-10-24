CM Nitish Kumar takes credit for women empowerment

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 24 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 18:52 ist
About: 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a public rally in Vaishali ahead of upcoming elections. 
He informed the people about state government's work in regards to the women empowerment. 
He said, "Bihar is the first state which gave 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institution and in civil bodies."  He also said that his party is trying to field more women candidates for elections. 
 

Related Videos