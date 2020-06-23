CM Rupani arrives at Jagannathji Temple for Rath Yatra

Odisha's roads sanitised ahead of Rath Yatra 2020-06-23 The fire and disaster management department sanitised roads in Odisha’s Puri ahead of Rath Yatra. They conducted the sanitisation drive at Grand Road of Puri on June 22. Odisha Government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration are fully prepared to hold the Rath Yatra. Supreme Court on June 22 granted permission to conduct annual Jagannath Rath Yatra amid COVID-19 outbreak. ‘Rath’, i.e, Chariot, shall be pulled by not more than 500 persons and each of them shall be tested for coronavirus. They shall be permitted to pull the chariot only if they have been found negative. There are 1426 active cases of coronavirus in Odisha.