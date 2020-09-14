CM Uddhav should fight Covid-19 not Kangana: Fadnavis

About:
Maharashtra’s former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav Thackeray government over “not handling coronavirus situation”, as Maharashtra remains worst hit. He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should fight against coronavirus rather than actress Kangana.
“Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh Covid-19 patients and our state account for 40% total deaths in the country.... Firstly, our Chief Minister should fight against coronavirus rather than opposition or Kangana,” said Devendra Fadnavis while addressing a press conference in Bihar’s Gaya.