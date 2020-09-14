CM Uddhav should fight Covid-19 not Kangana: Fadnavis

Kangana meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai 2020-09-13 Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sep 13. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met to the Governor at his office. After meeting, Kangana Ranaut said, “I had meeting with his excellence, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. He is guardian to all of us. I have talked to him whatever happened to him. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter. The Governor gave me sympathy and I hope that I’ll get justice.”