Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan CN held a meeting with educational experts and department officials. The meeting was held on October 23 over the reopening of colleges.

Speaking to media, Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said, “November 17 we will be opening colleges for students who want to come voluntarily, it is not compulsory.”

“Students and parents have to give consent for attending classes, otherwise, they can attend online classes,” he added.