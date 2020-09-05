Community classes started in J&K amid Covid-19

About:
To minimise the loss of the students amid Covid-19 pandemic, community classes have been started by teachers of various schools in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. Before entering the classes, teacher sanitised students’ hands and all Covid precautionary measures are being taken. The community classes have been going for the last 3-4 months and are helping the students gain lost ground due to Covid-19. “We are coming here since the lockdown. When we come here, they sanitise our hands and they provide masks also. We are not allowed to enter without masks. Our syllabus is also progressing,” said a student.