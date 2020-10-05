Cong protests in Kerala, demands UP CM’s resignation

Mumbai restaurants reopen after gap of 6 months 2020-10-05 On October 05, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars started reopening in Mumbai. They were closed for more than 6 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The services are resuming with 50% capacity from today. According to Maharashtra government guidelines, an only asymptomatic person is allowed inside a bar or hotel and all the food joints have been mandated to follow COVID precautionary measures.