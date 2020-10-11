Cong woman leader allegedly thrashed by party workers

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 11 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 16:34 ist
About: 

On October 10, Congress' Tara Yadav was allegedly thrashed by party workers at an event in Deoria. Speaking on the same, Tara said, “I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take action.”

