Cong workers flood UP border as Rahul’s convoy halted

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 03 2020, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 19:10 ist
About: 

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were en-route to Hathras to meet the family of the alleged gang-rape victim on October 03. Congress workers and supporters gathered at the Delhi-Noida Border as UP Police stopped their convey to move ahead. Speaking to ANI, Noida ADGP Ranvijay Singh said, “They are violating the Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control the unlawful assembling of people. We are appealing for peace amid COVID-19 outbreak, in larger public interest they should disperse.” This is brother-sister duo’s second attempt to meet the victim’s family. 
 

