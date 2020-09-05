Congress MLA says Chinese Army abducted 5 in Arunachal

Petrol pump in Andhra uses microchip to cheat customers 2020-09-05 Andhra Pradesh Police raided a petrol pump at Puttur road in Chittoor district and found that a fuel dispensing machine was tampered with using a microchip. When physically measured, the machine dispensed 40-ml less fuel per litre. Police have taken the manager of the petrol pump into custody. A case will be registered against the petrol pump owner, the manager and the person who sold the chip, police said.