'Considerable population still vulnerable to Covid-19'

  • Sep 29 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 20:15 ist
Indian Council of Medical Research second Sero Survey report revealed that considerable population still vulnerable to Covid-19, said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on September 29. “ICMR’s (Indian Council of Medical Research) second Sero Survey report reveals that a considerable population still vulnerable to Covid-19,” said Bhushan.

