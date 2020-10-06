Cops use water cannons to disperse protesting farmers

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 20:15 ist
About: 

Farmers in Haryana came out on roads and protested against the farm laws on October 6. Sirsa farmers demanded the laws to be taken back by the government. Police had set up barricades to stop the crowd. When the crowd was out of control, police used water cannons to disperse the protesting farmers. 

