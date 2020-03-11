Coronavirus: 24X7 control rooms set up in J&K

  Mar 11 2020, 16:54pm ist
  updated: Mar 11 2020, 16:54pm ist
In the backdrop of threat from the deadly coronavirus, Doda district administration is running 24X7 control rooms and is providing training to the village heads to create awareness and teach people about the precautions required to be taken. 24X7 control rooms have doctors, paramedics and administrative staff. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr Sagar D Doifode said that the administrative machinery is ready to deal with any situation and is following the standard operating procedure laid down by Department of Health, Government of India and J-K administration.

