Coronavirus: Daily Update - April 12

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Apr 12 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 23:16 ist
About: 

Most states are now reconciled to an extension of the lockdown. We take a look at the containment strategy in Delhi, the possibility of pool testing in Maharashtra and Karnataka waits for approval to start clinical trials of plasma therapy. 

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Food shortage looms large on Karnataka

We also look at the emerging lack of federalism and its impact on Karnataka.

We leave you with heartwarming footage from KC General Hospital, where the hospital comes together to give patients who have recovered from Covid-19, a touching farewell.

Comments (+)

Related Videos