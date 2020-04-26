Coronavirus Daily Update - April 25

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Apr 26 2020, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 00:59 ist
About: 

Karnataka reports 26 new cases today and we look at a few details about the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. Nitin busts some fake news. All this on the daily update with Akhil and Suraksha. 

Related Videos