Coronavirus Daily Update - April 27

  • Apr 28 2020, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 05:40 ist
Karnataka reports 9 new Covid-19 cases. In a troubling incident, a patient kills himself, after testing positive. 

ICMR suspends the use of the much anticipated rapid antibody test kits and PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers regarding the lifting of the lockdown.
All this and more with Akhil and Suraksha.

