Coronavirus Daily Update - April 27

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 26 2020-04-26 Karnataka has a pleasant surprise, only 3 new cases have been reported today. Mumbai gears up to deal with the spike in cases and Amulya takes a look at how some countries are pushing ahead with unpopular decisions. All this and more on the daily update with Suraksha. Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 3 new cases of Covid-19...Mumbai announces multiple strategies to deal with the rise in cases...And we take a look at a few countries, which have been making some rather unpopular choices, while dealing with the pandemic... But first, a look at the national numbers. More than 27,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Over 20,000 people are active carriers of the virus. More than 6000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and... The country has registered 876 covid-related deaths so far. ---- The Indian Council of Medical Research has collected more than six lakh samples for testing from across the country till date. --- Karnataka has reported 3 new cases today and 1 death. Out of 302 active cases, 6 are in ICU. 182 people have recovered and have been discharged so far, and the state has seen 19 deaths. Patient 465 - a 45-year-old woman and a resident of Bengaluru died earlier today. She had been diagnosed with Severe acute Respiratory Illness and had a history of pneumonia and tuberculosis. She was also a known diabetic. After reporting 44 cases a few days ago, the state 3 new cases today...2 cases have come in from kalaburagi, both are contacts of previously diagnosed patients and one from Dakshina Kannada district. --- A quick look at the rest of the states...At 440 cases, Maharashtra recorded far fewer cases today compared to the last few days, the state reported 19 deaths today and has more than 6500 active cases. Gujarat and Delhi are in the second and third spot. ---- In national news, As Maharashtra struggles to contain the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the focus has turned to Dharaavi, Asia’s biggest slum cluster, which houses close to 10 lakh people in just over 2 square kilometers. The state government and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai have come out with a multi-pronged strategy contain the spread. These include plans to distribute hydroxychloroquine tablets to people in the containment zones, pool testing and plasma therapy. Family members and close contacts of positive patients who are currently under home quarantine, will be sent to institutional quarantine. Fever camps have been set up and door-to-door screening is also underway. A 300-bed quarantine centre at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex is operational and a 600-bed facility is being created in Dharavi Municipal School. Approximately 250 cases and 14 deaths have been reported from Dharavi. --- In the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allowed stand-alone shops to reopen following the lockdown relaxations provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, but has refused to allow other sectors like construction to resume operations. Malls and market complexes will remain shut. The rate of infection of Covid-19 cases appears to be slowing down in Delhi - the capital recorded 850 cases in the seventh week, which dropped to 622 cases the following week. --- There is some good news coming in from the Northeast. All the positive persons in three states-- Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have recovered. In Assam, 27 of the 34 positive persons have also recovered and been discharged from hospitals. No fresh case has been reported in the past 72-hours. --- With just a week to go before the lockdown ends, the Right to Food Campaign has urged the government NOT to extend the lockdown beyond May 3rd, saying the social and economic consequences of continuing such blanket measures are "too high and cannot be justified". Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with Chief Ministers tomorrow to review the progress so far and decide on the lockdown. Some of the Chief Ministers are of the view that the lockdown must be extended beyond May 3rd. The campaign reports that at least 270 people have died due to hunger, exhaustion, state violence, suicides and inability to access healthcare during lockdown. Healthcare infrastructure is out of bounds for several sick people due to their inability to reach these facilities, and several of these facilities are non-functional. ---- CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury has accused the Central government of squeezing the states financially even as the Centre is going ahead with the Central Vista project along with a new residence for the Prime Minister at the time of economic distress. He pointed out that states have not yet received the outstanding dues from the GST collection and that the Centre must be liberal in transferring funds to them. He also criticised the number of explanations issued after each order, saying it pointed to incompetence in governance. ---- Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs advisory that technicians can resume services, a disruption in the supply chain has meant that many of them have been unable to repair household goods like ACs and refrigerators. Most spare parts are unavailable as shops are closed, or the supply chain has been disrupted. Most South Indian states are well into peak summer. ---- The India Cellular and Electronics Association has estimated that almost 4 crore mobile phone users in the country will be without a handset by May-end due to faults and breakdowns in case the lockdown continues. The association believes that if there is a 0.25 percent chance of a breakdown on a monthly basis, nearly 2.5 crore individuals will suffer as a result, due to non-availability of new devices. Repair of their existing devices is also hampered as the supply chain is affected. Some district administrations have made the government's Aarogya Setu app mandatory for those who venture out of their homes, making it challenging for those who do not have smartphones. ICEA has said that it has made a joint representation to multiple ministries including the Home Ministry to include mobile devices including laptops in the list of essential goods but the MHA is yet to accept it. ---- In news from Karnataka, Kasturba medical college hospital at Manipal in Udupi district has decided to resume normal outpatient department services for all specialities from Monday, OPD services will be available from 8.30 to 1 in the afternoon. Patients will be allowed to enter once they have been screened outside the hospital...one attender can accompany the patient and masks are mandatory. Telemedicine service is also available from 9 am to 4 pm. Trauma and emergency services will function as usual ---- In our weekly international news segment, last week, we looked at how two European countries, France and Germany had reacted to the pandemic and the difference it had made to the outcome. This week, Amulya tracks some of the nations who differ from the lockdown approach, and for better or worse, are convinced that they're on the right track. Amulya, what have you got for us today? --- As of this weekend, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has crossed the 2 million mark. While many countries across the world have seen lockdown as the best option to contain the spread and not overwhelm the healthcare system, there are some countries that seem to have taken slightly different approaches. Sweden has been attracting a lot of attention internationally, for its relatively lax strategy to contain the virus. While its neighbours Denmark, Finland and Norway have closed down schools, work and borders, Sweden has not enforced lockdowns or any such strict measures. Instead of ordering, it has asked people over 70 and are feeling unwell to stay at home and has restricted gatherings over 50 people. It has also asked its citizens to maintain social distancing. In a country of 10 million, Sweden has recorded 17,567 cases and 2,152 deaths due to COVID-19. This is much higher than its neighbours like Norway and Finland, whose number of deaths stand at 181 and 94 respectively. But, unlike many countries who count only hospital deaths, Sweden does include deaths at elderly care homes, which account for 50 per cent of all deaths in the country Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist overseeing the government’s response to COVID-19 has said that the government should allow the virus to spread slowly through the population, an approach initially employed by the United Kingdom and the Netherlands before both countries rapidly changed strategy amid mounting evidence that this approach would still overburden health care systems. The strategy in Sweden seems to be that of developing herd immunity in the country, which has been criticised by many within the nation’s scientific community. But, people themselves seem to be taking precautionary steps. According to a survey quoted in the BBC report, 9 in 10 swedes are keeping a metre away from people, at least some of the time, and the use of public transportation has decreased significantly too. Swedes have been proactively practicing social distance, despite its government’s relaxed approach to the crisis. In Brazil however, everyone knows how serious this infection is except the leader of the country himself. As the Brazil healthcare system struggles to keep up with the testing, the far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro has continuously undermined the disease, calling it the ‘little flu’. Recently, he even participated in a pro-dictatorship rally, while coughing repeatedly and flouting social distancing norms. Last week, he even fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta who had publicly disagreed with him on the coronavirus response. Much like Bolsanaro, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has been playing ice-hockey matches in packed stadiums. And has advised people to drink more vodka to fend off the virus. But none can match that of US President Donald Trump who entertained the possibility of “injecting” disinfectants and UV light into the body. If there ever was a time to trust the world's scientific community over democratically-elected leaders, then this is it. Certainly looks like it, Thanks for that Amulya. --- For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com.