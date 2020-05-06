Coronavirus Daily Update: Karnataka govt faces flak

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 22:34 ist
About: 

Karnataka government faces flak for its decision to stop inter-state travel for migrant workers. 62 'root' patients infected 426 others in the state. Ethical hacker points out privacy issues with Arogya Setu app. All this and more on the daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu.

Related Videos