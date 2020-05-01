Coronavirus Daily Update - May 1

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 01 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 23:25 ist
About: 

The lockdown is extended by another two weeks, but guidelines have been issued for various zones. Maharashtra reports a staggering 1000 new cases today and the Karnataka government sets a process in place for those who wish to leave or return to the State.
All this and more on the daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu.

Related Videos