Coronavirus-shaped robots deployed at containment zone

  May 21 2020
As part of innovation, unique coronavirus-shaped robots with 4 wheels were deployed at a containment zone in Chennai to sanitise amid COVID-19. The idea was to replace human involvement at the hotspot or containment areas. The robot sprays 30 litres of sanitizer at once. The cases of coronavirus are growing at rapid speed in Tamil Nadu. 

