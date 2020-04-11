Coronavirus toll surpasses 2,000 in single day in US

About:
New coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 on the highest tally of fatalities recorded within a day so far. The total number of people, who have succumbed to the virus in the country, has now reached 18,545. Meanwhile, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 deaths has reached 100,000 worldwide. Keeping the surging cases of the contagion in view, President Donald Trump, during a White House press briefing, said that he will announce the members of a new taskforce made up of people from the medical and business communities to determine when and how to reopen the country on Tuesday.
