Country has left behind era of scams: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that due to Direct Benefit Transfer over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand crore being saved from going into wrong hands. “We can say that country has left behind the era of scams,” said Modi. “Now through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), poor get 100% benefits of govt schemes, they get it directly in their bank accounts. Due to DBT, over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand cr being saved from going into wrong hands. Today, we can say that country has left behind the era of scams,” added Modi. He addressed people while taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing.