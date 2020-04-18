Couple violates social distancing norms, case filed

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 15:37 ist
About: 

At the time when the nationwide lockdown is in place amid threat of COVID-19, a couple in Gujarat’s Chikhli tied the knot in presence of several people on April 17. A case has been registered against bride, groom and their relatives for violating lockdown. 

