COVID-19: Balaji Temple closed for devotees in Tirumala

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 13:10 ist
Amid growing cases of coronavirus, Balaji Temple closed for devotees in Tirumala. The temple will be closed for a week with an immediate effect. The step has been taken to avoid mass gathering and to avoid coronavirus from spreading.

