COVID-19: Bank provides cash at doorsteps in Karnataka

Karnataka Gramin Bank Mobile ATM vehicle is providing cash facility to the residents of Kalaburagi at their doorsteps during the lockdown when people cannot go out from their houses. The mobile ATM is going to the doorsteps of the people and providing them with the ATM facility. The facility is proving to be beneficial for people who need the money that the Centre has provided them during this pandemic period through the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. This facility is also reaching far-flung villages to provide cash to the villagers.

