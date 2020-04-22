COVID-19: Bank providing cash at door steps in K'taka

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 15:57 ist
About: 

Karnataka Gramin Bank Mobile ATM vehicle is providing cash facility to the residents of Kalaburagi at their doorstep during the lockdown when people cannot go out from their houses.  The mobile ATM is going to the doorsteps of the people and providing them ATM facility.  The facility is proving to be beneficial for the people who need the money which the Centre has provided them during the time of the pandemic by Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). This facility is also reaching far flung villages to provide cash to the villagers. 

Comments (+)

Related Videos