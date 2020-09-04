Covid-19: Bengaluru’s flower suppliers face losses

  Sep 04 2020
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 20:15 ist
Retail flower suppliers in City Market and Kalasipalya Market are facing losses even after relaxations in Covid-19 guidelines. A seller said, “We've resumed our business but there are not many buyers. Due to Covid-19, earning and livelihood is very difficult.”

