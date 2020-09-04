Covid-19: Bengaluru’s flower suppliers face losses

'BJP can form govt alone, but will remain with JD (U)' 2020-09-04 Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP), Member of Parliament (MP) from Arrah, RK Singh said that BJP can form a government on its own in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, but will continue to be with old ally JD(U). While talking about distribution of seats, RK Singh said that the seat division should be based on the performance of BJP in the last year's Lok Sabha elections. “We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there's no doubt in it. But, we've been in partnership with the Janata Dal (United) since 1996, and we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don't leave our friends,” said RK Singh. RK Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “Our seat share will be decided soon. The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us... Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only.”