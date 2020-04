It's day 16 of the 21-day lockdown. The number of positive cases as well as the resultant deaths continue to rise in India. Across India, state governments put containment measures in place. The Karnataka government will decide on a lockdown exit strategy post a meeting with the PM.

Amid the gloom, the police force across the country try newer ways to keep citizens indoors. In Kerala and Karnataka, the cops have turned to using drones.