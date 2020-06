2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama 2020-06-23 Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama on Tuesday. One CRPF personnel who had sustained bullet injury in the encounter and was evacuated to a hospital has succumbed to his injuries. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, and a search operation is underway, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Police and security forces are on the job, it added. Further, details are awaited.