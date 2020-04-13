COVID-19: Cop cancels maternity leave to resume duty

  Apr 13 2020
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 11:39 ist
Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, G Srijana, who gave birth to a baby boy recently, returned to work within 22 days of her delivery. She said, "These are extraordinary circumstances that we are living in." “It is like a call of duty for me. As a human being, it is my response to be of some help to the administration. I felt that this is the time, we should stand together and be strength to each other,” she added. 
 

