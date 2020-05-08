COVID-19 Daily Bulletin: 64 repatriation flights land

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 08 2020, 01:28 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 01:28 ist
About: 

Karnataka records 12 new cases and the state government starts trains for migrant workers again. The first two of the 64 repatriation flights land in India today and Nitin busts some fake news.
All this on the daily update with Akhil Kadidal, Suraksha Pinnu and Nitin Krishna.

Related Videos