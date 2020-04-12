Covid-19 Daily Update - April 12

Most states are now reconciled to an extension of the lockdown. We take a look at the containment strategy in Delhi, the possibility of pool testing in Maharashtra and Karnataka waits for approval to start clinical trials of plasma therapy. We also look at the emerging lack of federalism and its impact on Karnataka.We leave you with heartwarming footage from KC General Hospital, where the hospital comes together to give patients who have recovered from Covid-19, a touching farewell.

Hello.

This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. I’m Akhil Kadidal and over the next few minutes, we will bring you updates regarding the spread of this virus from across India, with a specific focus on Bengaluru and Karnataka.

At the time of this recording, the total number of recorded cases in India, is inching towards the 9,000 mark..

Over 7000 people are active carriers of the novel Coronavirus in India.

987 people have recovered since they were first tested.The death toll has climbed to 292.

Until last night more than one lakh seventy-thousand samples for Covid-19 were collected across the nation, among which more than 17,000 tests were conducted yesterday alone.

17 fresh cases were reported from Karnataka today, the highest that have been recorded from the State until now. There are 172 active cases of Covid-19 in the State.

54 people have been discharged so far, and there have been 6 deaths. 4 people are in the ICU.

4 minors have tested positive in the State today including a 2-year-old child who has also been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.

Of the 17 cases reported today, the highest number is from Vijayapura in Bijapur. The district has reported 6 cases, this includes three minors and three adults. Contact tracing is under process for 5 among these while the sixth has been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.

Belagavi has reported 4 cases, all of whom are direct contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

Kalaburgi has reported 3 cases, the 2-year-old is among them and has been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. The other two are direct contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

Bengaluru Urban has reported 3 cases. Two have been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.and the third has a travel history to Indonesia.

The last case comes from the Nanjangud cluster in Mysuru.

A quick look at some of the national numbers:

Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, there are over 1500 active cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu is next with just over 1000 active cases.

Delhi has 1023 active cases, Rajasthan is in the fourth position at 724.

Karnataka is in the twelfth position with 172 active cases.

A quick look at how various states are trying to curb the pandemic.

In the national capital, the government is trying to implement a containment plan at various locations.

Medical teams have been surveying homes in the containment zones, and more than a 1,000 houses were surveyed in Nizamuddin bus-thi.

Other containment areas such as Sangam Vihar, Hauz Rani, Jahan-gir-puri have also been surveyed.

Drones are being used to add to the surveillance in the Old city as well as several wholesale markets in Delhi to make sure social distancing is being followed.

Maharashtra has decided to adopt the ‘pool testing’ method to try and eliminate the spread of the virus.

In the pool testing method, multiple swab samples are placed together and tested in a single real-time polymerase chain reaction or PCR- RT test. If a batch tests positive, then everyone, whose samples were a part of that batch, would have to be tested separately. And if a batch tests negative, then everyone is in the safe zone.

Pool tests are a way to save time and resources.

The State has tested more than 40,000 swab samples and a strict contact-tracing mechanism has also been in place.

Maharashtra has referred to the pool tests conducted in Germany and Israel, and has sought permission from the Centre and the Indian Council for Medical Research to allow the method to be used in the State, particularly in places like the Mumbai-MMR area, that is hotspot of India's Covid-19 crisis. Areas like Navi Mumbai, Thaa-ney, Paal-ghar, and Pune fall under the "red zone" as they have reported 91 per cent of the cases.

The red zones will include districts which have reported more than 15 Covid cases, while the orange zones will cover the areas where 15 or less cases have been reported. The green zones will cover the areas which have reported 0 or one case.

The state government has decided to categorise hospitals in three ways as well:

At Covid Care Centres, 100% asymptomatic patients will be treated.

Covid Health Centres will treat persons with mild symptoms and Covid Hospitals will care for severe and critical cases. Big hospitals like Seven Hills would be able to admit patients of all categories.

In Karnataka, the ethics committee from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, has approved the use of convalescent plasma therapy to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients. In plasma therapy, the blood plasma donated by a person who has recovered from Covid-19 will be transfused to patients tested positive for the virus. The antibodies present in the plasma of the recovered patient help in neutralising the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the infected patient.

The approval from the ethics committee is the first step in starting the treatment.

In the second step, the principal Secretary for Health, Jawaid Akhtar, has written to the ICMR for approval to start using this therapy. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Delhi have already written to the ICMR for approval.

It has been reported that Kerala's Sree Chitra Tiru-nal Institute of Medical Sciences has reportedly got the ICMR approval to conduct a clinical trial.

The ICMR is in the process of finalising the protocol for conducting a clinical trial after which the Drug Controller General of India has to give a go-ahead. Patients who receive plasma therapy and recover thereafter, have to undergo tests for HIV and Hepatitis B.

Among the protocol that will be established is - who will be eligible for this treatment and how much plasma has to be given to the patient.

While Karnataka will extend the lockdown by another 14 days, a decision has been taken to exempt fishing and processing activities in coastal districts of Karnataka.

Meantime, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the principal secretary, Jawaid Akhtar to exclude Dakshina Kannada district from the Covid hotspot or red zone area. KCCI president Isaac Vas said that Dakshina Kannada district has not reported any new case of Covid 19 in the last five days. He said that people in the district are facing hardship due to lack of employment and money.

------------

In the past week, two separate incidents have brought the issue of federalism into sharp focus.

***

Earlier this week, a notification by the Centre barring states from procuring ventilators, PPE kits and N-95 masks stirred a controversy. The circular came at a time when the Karnataka government had planned to procure 1,000 ventilators, from a Mysuru-based company.

The plan now remains suspended. According to Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, of the 1,000 ventilators the state was planning to procure, it had placed orders for 300. Karnataka has already procured around 60 ventilators from different companies and was expecting around 1,500 units from the Centre. However Narayan defended the Centre’s move, saying that since ventilators have to be imported, having the Centre lead the procurement would help in addressing quality concerns and in overcoming logistical issues.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah hit back saying that crucial time would be lost while waiting for the Centre and at a time like this, States and the Centre have to work in tandem.

***

In another incident, the Centre's clarification that corporate donations to the PM-CARES fund will come under Corporate Social Responsibility or CSR expenditure but not those to Chief Minister's Relief Fund drew sharp criticism again, as it was seen as being discriminatory to States.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had said that contributions made to PM-CARES will qualify as CSR expenditure under Schedule 7 of the Companies Act 2013, but the "Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ or ‘State Relief Fund for COVID-19’ is not included in the schedule and therefore any contribution to such funds will not qualify as admissible CSR expenditure.

However, the contributions made to the State Disaster Management Authorities to combat Covid-19 will qualify as CSR expenditure.

On March 23, the government had allowed companies to spend their CSR funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which was notified as a disaster.

The clarifications came after the Ministry received several references and representations from various stakeholders seeking clarity on eligibility of CSR expenditure related to Covid-19 activities.

Moving on to other news from Karnataka,

Bengaluru Urban district administration will step up surveillance measures in villages under its jurisdiction as the number of Covid-19 and SARI cases continue to rise. 3 surveillance teams have been set up to check the spread of the disease in 364 villages under 94 village panchayats. This comes after the BBMP ascertained the number of primary and secondary contacts in these wards. The surveillance team will visit 60 to 70 houses every day.

-----------

Tumakuru legislator Masala Jayaram has been asked to submit a report to the BJP, following reports that he threw a birthday party in violation of the lockdown.

A video of the MLA serving biryani to people went viral on social media as he celebrated his birthday with children of the government school in Ida-guru village.

------------

The Women and Child Welfare Department has warned that action will be taken against those who use photographs of children to raise relief funds for the situation emerging from the pandemic. In a release the department has said that several NGOs and voluntary groups have been using children’s photos but this is against the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government would extend the lockdown till the end of April, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has stopped all ticket bookings for an "indefinite period" of time.

The state-owned transport provider had allowed bookings for journeys after April 14th, but with the extension of lockdown, officials have stopped bookings with immediate effect.

According to a KSRTC official, passengers had booked 5200 tickets for dates post April 14th. Most of these tickets were booked for April 15th itself... all tickets have been cancelled and the refund process has been initiated.

Before we go,

Spare a thought for those who have been undergoing treatment for Covid-19. While the focus has been on the attacks on doctors and health workers, those who face home quarantine and others who test positive for the virus have faced their share of the stigma.

K C General Hospital in Bengaluru, a designated Covid-19 treatment centre, has adopted a novel method of discharging its coronavirus patients, to ensure that their patients receive a psychological boost. The doctors along with other medical staff, make sure that patients walk out to an applause, an acknowledgement of the physically and mentally strenuous journey they have been through.

That's all we have for today.