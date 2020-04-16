Covid-19 Daily Update - April 16

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 15 2020-04-16 What will life be like after April 20th? We have the guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. And did the BBMP err in publishing a map of all the hotspots in Bengaluru? All this and more, in today's daily update with Suraksha P And Akhil Kadidal. ----------- FULL TEXT This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today - detailed updates from the Ministry Of Home Affairs about re-starting the Indian economy AND a special story about the BBMP’s Covid-19 hotspot map. But first, the latest Covid-19 figures. India will soon have more than 12,000 reported cases of the novel coronavirus. India has over 10,000 active carriers of the virus. Over a thousand patients have recovered since they were first tested and... The death toll has climbed to 403. ---------- ICMR has received more than two lakh fifty thousand samples from across the country. Over 26,000 samples were received yesterday. ------------ 19 new cases have been reported from Karnataka today, while 3 are in the ICU. With this there are 187 active cases in Karnataka and the state has recorded 2 deaths today, taking the toll to 12 80 people have been discharged so far. -------------- Of the 2 people who have succumbed to the virus, one is a 65-year-old resident of Chikballapura, while the other is a 80-year-old woman from Belagavi. ----------- Among the new cases, the Nanjangud cluster has seen a sharp spike - 9 cases have been reported today. The Nanjangud cluster refers to cases coming from a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. The source of infection for the first patient from this cluster remains unclear even today. 3 are from Vijayapura, 2 each from Bagalkote and Bengaluru Urban, and 1 each from Kalaburgi, Belagavi and Mysuru. ----------------- 2 patients diagnosed today presented with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and Influenza like Illness. The others are direct contacts of previously diagnosed patients. The state has said that apart from SARI, now individuals with influenza like illness will also be tested for COVID-19: This was also part of ICMR’s revised guidelines. --------------- Eight districts of Karnataka have been identified as hotspots out of 170 hotspot districts in the country. ----------- A quick look at the numbers from India… Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to have the most number of active cases in the country. The North East reported its second death. A doctor treating Covid-19 patients in Meghalaya has died today. 6 of his family have tested positive. 5 patients who died in Bhopal were survivors of the gas tragedy. Activists in Bhopal say that a hospital dedicated to treating the gas victims has been turned into a Covid-19 hospital, thereby making it harder for them to access medical care. Karnataka continues to be in the 12th spot. ---------------- In other news, the Delhi Police has invoked charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Tablighi Jamaat chief Mauala Saad Khandalvi and others in connection with the mid-March religious gathering. The Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against 1,890 followers of Tablighi Jamaat for visa violations to ensure that they do not leave the country. --------------- The Mumbai Police has made an arrest in connection with the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra yesterday. Vinay Dubey, a social activist was arrested and brought to Mumbai for his posts on social media platforms. An Osmanabad-based journalist with a Marathi news channel has also been booked for reporting that train services would resume soon. He was arrested at his home. -------------- -------------- While extending the lockdown to May 3, the central and state governments had said that economic activity would be allowed to resume in a staggered manner. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued detailed guidelines today. If you’re wondering if you can go back to work from April 20th, we’ve got the details right here. Masks have been mandatory and will have to be worn in public and work spaces. All offices must conduct thermal screening of employees and provide sanitisers. Workplaces should have a gap of one hour between shifts and will be required to stagger the lunch breaks of the staff to ensure social distancing. In job sites, training sessions and official meetings, seating should be arranged in such a way that two persons are sitting at least six feet away. ------------------ Those above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of five years may be encouraged to work from home. -------------- Getting to work might continue to be difficult. Public transport as well as taxi and auto services will continue to stay off the roads. Metro services are suspended. ------------- The MHA guidelines also place restrictions on the number of people who can travel in a private vehicle. Pillion riders will not be allowed on two-wheelers. The rules allow for two people to travel in a car -- the driver and one other person in the rear seat. Movement of people is allowed in private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities. Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals are allowed only for medical reasons -------------- Among the sectors that can start work on April 20th are construction sites, manufacturing and other industrial establishments and townships. Construction work taking place within municipal limits is permitted as long as workers are available on site. -------------- IT and ITES companies can operate at 50% strength. Data and call centres that service government activities will be allowed to re-open. ------------- Construction of roads, irrigation projects and other building projects will be permitted in rural areas. -------------- Tea, coffee and rubber plantations can resume operations from April 20th. All processing, packaging and other related units can also start work. However, only 50% of workers will be allowed to engage in an activity at a single time. ------------- Operation of the animal husbandry sector, poultry farms and livestock farming has been allowed. Cow shelters can resume work. The government had earlier relaxed rules for agriculture and fisheries sectors. ---------------- In news that comes as a relief to most of us, the government has also permitted self-employed technicians to resume work in their localities. This includes electricians, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters and IT mechanics. --------------- E-commerce companies can continue to provide services with requisite permission. Inter-state cargo movement will continue to be permitted. Shops for truck repair and dhabas on highways will also be allowed to start functioning. ---------------- In central government ministries, all officers above Deputy Secretary level have to attend office while for the remaining staff, only up to 33% staff are to be deployed. ---------------- A public gathering of more than 5 will not be permitted. All religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In the case of funerals, the congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period. Gatherings such as marriages and funerals will remain regulated by the District Magistrate. ------------- The MHA has made it clear that States will not be allowed to dilute the latest set of instructions. While some states have started selling alcohol and others contemplating the measure to augment its revenues, the MHA has made it clear that there should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor across the country. The ban on the sale of gutka and tobacco continues. Spitting in public places is prohibited. Violators will face jail term up to two years or a fine. ---------------- It also made it clear that the relaxations allowed from April 20 will not be applicable for containment zones and hotspots. -------------------- In a special story from Bengaluru … The BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room released two hotspot maps yesterday, which displayed locations of those infected by the novel coronavirus in the city over the last 28 days. One map showed 38 wards as hotspots. The BBMP listed the presence of at least one covid-19 case in the past 28 days to determine whether the area was a hotspot. The second map indicated eight wards based on at least 50 contacts who are under active quarantine. The maps triggered alarm and confusion, even as social media was abuzz with fear that the areas declared as ‘hotspots’ will be sealed. However, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has dismissed these speculations and said that these classifications were made to help the Palike monitor contacts in the wards, plus the surrounding neighborhoods. He also said that Bapuji Nagar and Paad-rayana-pura were sealed off as both wards saw a sharp spike in cases. The BBMP however seems to have forgotten to add Paad-rayana-pura on the hotspot map. Instead, nearby Azad Nagar (which has no recorded cases) was included. This was an error, the BBMP Commissioner said. Several citizens spoke out against the map, saying that it had caused more harm than good as it causes alarm. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below. ----------------- In news from Karnataka... The state government has launched a Critical Care Support Unit to monitor the progress of Covid-19 patients in ICUs across Karnataka. The Unit will allow health officials to capture the details of the patients in real time. At the end of each day, the Critical Care Support Unit will review the progress and share it with higher authorities for further action. Officials believe that the unit will also hand-hold doctors who may not have access to advanced technologies, and will be of immense value in saving a life at a critical moment. -------------- Karnataka has formed three Groups of Ministers to ramp up government’s efforts to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown, without disrupting essential services. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan will oversee the supply of essential goods, including agriculture and horticulture commodities. The Group of Ministers headed by Ashwath Narayan will be the biggest in terms of scale and size and will look at the entire supply chain, including the uninterrupted functioning of essential factories. Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also Karnataka’s Covid-19 spokesperson, will head a group that will focus on the lives of migrant workers. Till date, Karnataka has opened 1,192 relief camps that house 1.30 lakh migrants. Revenue Minister R Ashoka will monitor the public distribution system or ration, in Bengaluru. This group will ensure that there is no pilferage in the supply of ration, especially after the government decided that even those without ration cards will be covered. About 2.5 lakh people without the cards will get free ration. Currently, there are at least 17 other committees in charge of various aspects of the outbreak and the lockdown. --------------------- Before we go… It is on this day, 167 years ago that the first passenger train began operations not just in India, but in the entire Indian subcontinent. The train left Bori Bunder station in erstwhile Bombay, and reached Thane in 57 minutes. However this year is the first time in more than a century that the anniversary has gone by without passenger trains transporting tens of thousands across the country. ------- ENDS