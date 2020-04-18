Covid-19 Daily Update - April 18

Karnataka issues fresh guidelines for containment zones to curb the spread of the virus and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa changes his mind about allowing two-wheelers back on the roads. Air India starts bookings and Ranga Shankara goes digital for kids. All this and more on the daily update with Akhil and Suraksha.

FULL TEXT:

This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald

As we go into this recording...47 districts across 23 states have reported a positive trend. Districts such as Mahey and Kodagu have not reported any new case for the past 28 days. 45 districts have not reported Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days.

HOWEVER,India STILL has more than 15,000 recorded cases of Covid-19 in the country.

More than 12,000 people are active carriers of the virus.

More than 2000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...

The country is heading towards 500 deaths.

---

ICMR has received more than three lakh thirty thousand samples for testing from across the country. Over 30,000 samples were received yesterday.

----

A look at the numbers from across the country now:

Maharashtra has more than 3000 active cases of the novel coronavirus today, the highest in the country.

Delhi, in second place, has half that number - the national capital has 1592 active cases.

Tamil Nadu is third with 992 cases.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan added over 50 new cases today, and both the states have over a thousand active cases each.

Gujarat has reported 7 deaths today and has 1136 active cases.

Karnataka is at 11th place with 266 active cases.

The Health Ministry said earlier today that 4,291 covid-19 cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

----

Karnataka recorded 25 new cases of Covid-19 today.

With this there are 266 active cases in Karnataka. One death has been recorded in the state today, taking the total tally to 14.

104 people have been discharged so far.

---

Patient 374, a 47-year-old man who passed away today due to a cardiac arrest is a direct contact of Patients 306 and 308 in Vijayapura. His sample tested positive today.

---

Among the new cases today, 7 have been reported from Bagalkote, out of which 5 cases have come in from Mudhol and 2 from Jamakhandi.

6 cases have been reported from the Nanjangud cluster and 1 from Mysuru.

3 cases have come in from Bengaluru Urban district. Vijayapura and Kalaburagi have reported 2 cases each. Hubli-Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag and Mandya have reported one case each

----

Karnataka has seen more than a 100 Covid-19 cases — which includes a record 44 on Friday — in the past four days, with a distinct pattern emerging in the surging virus cases in the state.

Three clusters are contributing in a major way to the state’s tally: Mysuru’s Nanjangud pharma cluster — a mystery that the government has not been able to crack — and large families from Belagavi and Vijayapura districts who have tested positive. A corona-free district until two days ago, all cases from Vijayapura are from just two families.

In Bengaluru, Padarayanapura is emerging as another hotspot as 10 cases have been reported from the ward so far including 7 from the same building.

----

-----

In news from around the country...26 sailors of INS Angre in Mumbai, have tested positive for COVID -19. INS Angre, is the shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command. Most of the affected cases are "asymptomatic" and the source has been traced to a single sailor who tested positive on April 7th.

They reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. The entire living block has been put under quarantine and containment zone. INS Angre is also under lockdown.

----

According to reports, some central government ministries are calling on staff to contribute a day's salary to the PM-CARES fund every month until March 2021.

While the Ministry of Labour and Employment has set April 21 as the deadline for intimating "unwillingness", the Department of Revenue’s deadline is April 20.

While officials of the Labour and Employment Ministry have an option to decline contributing to the fund, they must convey their unwillingness, clearly mentioning their name, designation and place of posting.

The Ministry of Labour also added that if it receives no response by April 21, it will be assumed as their consent for deduction in their salaries.

The move has invited criticism from senior Opposition leaders.

Many have questioned the need for PM-CARES fund, when there is already a Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The announcement of PM-CARES as a public charitable organisation, came on March 28. The opposition accuses it of being non-transparent.

----

Farmers, workers, women and youth organisations linked to the CPI(M) have called for a nationwide protest on April 21st, charging the Narendra Modi government of being "totally apathetic and insensitive to the miseries" of the workers and farmers.

The Unions have said that the prime minister must do more than give speeches, and have asked people to protest in front of their houses with placards and by shouting slogans for five to ten minutes.

The Unions demand that the retrenchment of workers must stop, that wages be paid, and an amount not less than 7,500 rupees be transferred to non-income tax paying families, for three months.

They also demand that MNREGA must be expanded, and pending wages paid. Financial support must be provided to micro, small and medium enterprises and interest free bank loans must be given to Self Help Groups.

----

----

Air India has announced that it will start bookings for select domestic flights from May 4th and for a few international flights from the 1st of June. Please check Air India website for details, as the process is being reviewed constantly.

----

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the visas of all foreigners, who are in India and stranded due to lockdown, until May 3rd.

In news from Karnataka...the state government has issued fresh guidelines for containment and buffer zones as well as the procedures to be followed within them. the roles and responsibilities of various departments have also been listed out to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. There are 32 containment zones in Bengaluru and ‘hotspots’ have been identified in eight districts.

As per the new guidelines, the area around the house of the Covid-19 patient can be declared as a ‘Containment Zone’ and stringent measures will be deployed here.

Surrounding the Containment Zone, a ‘buffer zone’ will also be created within a 7 kilometre radius from the containment zone. In urban areas, the officials can restrict it to 5 kms.

Movement of people has been banned in the containment zones. Essential goods will be home delivered. The area will continue to remain as a containment zone until no Covid-19 positive case is reported for the next 28-days from the same area.

All the primary and secondary contacts within the containment area will be strictly under home quarantine.

The ‘area’ to be demarcated as a Containment Zone varies from place to place.

If a Covid-19 positive case is found in an apartment complex, then the entire block or apartment tower will be declared a containment zone. If it is a single block apartment, then the entire apartment complex will be declared as a containment zone.

In the case of an independent house or villa, the containment zone will include a 100 metres radius area around the property, including the street on which the house is located.

In the cases of slums in urban localities, the entire slum will be declared as a containment zone.

The BBMP will appoint an executive magistrate or a Class-one officer as Commander with magisterial powers to control the activities in the area. A command centre with special squads will cater to the requirement of the people, especially in providing emergency medical care to pregnant women and cardiac patients.

As per the directions, the police will seal the entire area geographically on a permanent basis by setting up a barrier and check posts

-------

In other news from the State, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, went back and forth on his decisions to let 2-wheelers back on the road. While he had initially said that two wheelers would be allowed on roads from April 20th,following relaxation of the lockdown rules, he changed his decision late in the evening and said that they WILL CONTINUE TO STAY OFF THE ROADS until the lockdown ends.

However, passes for cars, which have already been issued, will be valid till May 3rd.

Another decision that saw a change was the IT/BT sector. After having said that 33% of the force could get back to work from April 20th, the Chief Minister rolled back his decision and said that employees would continue to work from home, and only essential services will be allowed from work locations.

The chief minister also clarified that inter-state travel continues to be prohibited. Only industrial workers will be allowed to commute In Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.

He also advised that senior citizens and vulnerable persons should remain indoors for the next three months.

Also, spitting in public places is now banned.

-----------

The government will take action against private unaided schools in the state that were demanding fees from parents in the name of online classes and taking online admissions. The schools can continue to conduct online classes.

The department also warned schools not to start the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year as the government has suspended all such activities in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

------

The mass marriage organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on April 29 has been cancelled following the extension of the lockdown.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala has been organising mass marriage since 1972. A total of 102 couples had entered into wedlock in the mass marriage held at Dharmasthala in the year 2019.

More than 12,000 couples have entered into wedlock in mass marriage since its inception in 1972.

-----

Ranga Shankara's signature storytelling programme for children, "The Little Cloud", has gone digital because of the lockdown. 15 of the country's best theatre artists including Sihi Kahi Chandru and Rathna Patak Shah narrate 22 stories in 6 languages. The stories are aimed at the age group of 3 to 6 years, and another set caters to children over the age of 6.

The stories will be narrated in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and also in the Sign language.

Stories are streamed on Ranga Shankara’s Youtube channel every morning at 11.

