Covid-19 Daily Update - April 8

It's day-15 of the lockdown and it seems unlikely that it will be lifted on April 14th. As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in India, the Supreme Court ruled that private labs would not be allowed to charge for Covid-19 tests in a situation that resembles a national emergency. Karnataka has seen one more death, doctors in Kalburgi suspect community transmission and CM BS Yediyurappa convenes an emergency meeting on thursday. All this and more on the daily update.
