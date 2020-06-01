Covid-19 Daily Update - June 1

Karnataka reports 187 new cases today, the number of cases whose source of infection is not known continues to climb.

Does this indicate community transmission? ETB Sivapriyan speaks to Dr Ram Gopakrishnan from the Institute of Infectious Diseases at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai to find out.

----

Full text:

Hello. This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald.

On the bulletin today:

Karnataka reports 187 new cases, and the number of cases whose source of transmission is not clear - has increased.

Also on the bulletin, Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan, on the inevitability of community transmission in Chennai and Mumbai, and what the rest of the country can learn from this.

PAUSE

But first, a look at the daily figures...

At the time of this recording, India has over 89,000 active cases in the country and over 5000 deaths. The total number of cases reported so far is inching towards the 2 lakh mark.

According to the figures, India has jumped to the seventh position of the nations hardest-hit by Covid-19.

---

Following up on the economic package announced last month, the Centre has further amended the definition of MSMEs by further revising the turnover of medium enterprises. Now all MSMEs with a turnover upto 250 crore will qualify as MSMEs. It also approved the modalities and roadmap for implementing the 20,000 crore rupee package for distressed MSMEs. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved a Special Micro-Credit Facility Scheme - PM SVANidhi or PM Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi for providing affordable loans to street vendors.

---

Moving on to the numbers from Karnataka…

187 new cases were reported from Karnataka today. Of these, 115 new patients have had a travel history to Maharashtra. The source of transmission is yet to be determined for 45 of these new cases.

---

Udupi reported 73 new cases today. The source of transmission hasn’t been determined for 37 cases, the highest in the state. 33 of the 73 new cases have a travel history to Maharashtra and 3 have returned from the UAE.

Bengaluru Urban has reported 28 new cases of which 22 have returned from Maharashtra.

All of Kalaburagi’s 24 cases have a travel history to Maharashtra, the youngest is a 4-month-old.

All other districts have reported cases in single digits.

A 90-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban who has spent over a month in hospital after testing positive for Covid 19, has died due to multi-organ failure.

---

With this, Karnataka has recorded over 3000 cases of the novel coronavirus this year. 1,328 patients have been discharged of which 110 were discharged today. The state currently has over 2000 active cases of which 12 are in the ICU.

---

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru Urban is not testing as much as its other counterparts, as it isn’t receiving as many inter-state travellers.

Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Udupi have conducted more than 3000 tests per million population in the past 10 days.

In comparison, Bengaluru Urban has done 1,218 tests per million.

According to the state war room only 7000 inter state arrivals are shown in BBMP while 45,000 were approved to come.

Additionally 39,884 applications were made to the Bengaluru Urban district collectorate office from other Indian states.

---

Seven international passengers to the state have tested positive, after having been discharged from quarantine.

They had been tested on May 27th, after which a government circular changed the norms for testing and quarantining of international passengers.

According to the new guidelines, those who are asymptomatic will not be tested before being released from institutional quarantine.

In this case, the 7 passengers were released on May 29, before their test results arrived. All 7 are now in isolation in various districts.

---

The big surge in cases from across India, has led many to believe that community transmission is rampant in India, though the ICMR and the Union Ministry of Health continue to deny it. My colleague ETB Sivapriyan spoke to Dr Ram Gopalkrishnan, a Senior Consultant at the Institute of Infectious Diseases at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, to find out more.

---

That's all from us today. For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com. Stay safe and we’ll see you tomorrow.