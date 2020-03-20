Covid-19 Daily Update - March 20

2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts hanged till death 2020-03-20 After a long wait of more than 7 years, 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts hanged till death at 5:30 am on March 20. Four convicts, namely Pawan Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma were hanged for raping and brutally assaulting a woman at South Delhi area on December 16, 2012. Six people, including four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused in the heinous crime that happened on the wee hours of December 16, 2012. The woman, known as Nirbhaya died after a fortnight in a hospital in Delhi. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case while the juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.