Covid-19 Daily Update - March 20

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 23:09 ist
About: 

The number of Covid-19 affected cases has seen a sharp rise today, with the tally rising to 256.
Gujarat registered its first case yesterday and the number of affected persons is now at 7.
Suraksha explains the stages of the pandemic, and busts some fake news while she's at it.

