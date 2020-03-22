Covid-19 Daily Update - March 22

In the midst of the janta curfew, India added 25 new covid-19 cases today.

Bihar and Gujarat reported one death each, and Maharashtra its second.

The Karnataka Task Force met early this morning to monitor the spread of the coronavirus in the state, and have adopted various measures, some of which include closing off the State's borders and postponing the SSLC Class 10 Board exams.

At the National level, a decision was taken to lockdown 75 districts across India, which have reported Covid-19 cases.

Nine districts from Karnataka feature on the list.