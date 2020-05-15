Covid-19 Daily Update - May 15

Karnataka reports 69 new cases, the highest single day spike, meanwhile the state government says the time has come for normalcy.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reveals the third tranche of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package.The daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu.
----
Full Text:
This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald.
On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports its highest single-day spike yet, with 69 fresh cases, most of which are from domestic and international travel…
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of measures as part of the 20 lakh crore economic package, and Karnataka government says that it’s time to return to normalcy.
But first, a look at the daily figures.
---
Nearly 79% of Covid-19 cases across the country are in concentrated in 30 municipal areas in the country and as we go into this recording...More than 52,000 people are active carriers of the virus in the country.
Nearly 30,000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered 2,750 covid-related deaths.
ICMR tested more than 92,000 samples for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and has conducted more than 20 lakh tests so far.
---
Moving on, a quick look at how the states did today.
Tamil Nadu saw a further drop in new cases reported today.
Gujarat registered more than 300 new cases and currently has over 5,291 active cases.
Delhi added 425 new cases yesterday, and the first half of May accounts for 60% of the total number of cases in the national capital. There are 5,254 active cases in Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh reported 169 cases and with this has more than 2000 cases.
Maharashtra saw a slight drop in cases today, the state reported 1576 cases today compared to 1602 cases yesterday, but has more than 21,000 active cases....
The state is gearing up to meet the spike in cases predicted for the end of May and is adding jumbo facilities to ramp up medical infrastructure. 1000 beds will be added for asymptomatic or mild cases at the MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla complex, and 1,240 beds at the NESCO Complex in Goregaon.
A new facility will be commissioned soon at the Global Impact Hub in Thane.
---
69 new cases have been reported from Karnataka today, the highest single day spike yet.
20 of those who have returned from Dubai, have tested positive.
Domestic travel - which has seen people returning from various parts of the country has contributed to 26 cases.
---
15 cases in Dakshina Kannada and 5 in Udupi who have returned from Dubai have tested positive as have 13 patients from Mandya and 7 from Hassan who returned from Mumbai.
In Bengaluru, 11 patients are secondary contacts of a previously diagnosed patient.
Some of you, our viewers, have been asking why the source of infection is listed as SARI or ILI...SARI and ILI patients are more susceptible to Covid-19 given the weakness of their lungs, which is why the administration is testing all SARI and ILI patients for Covid-19. However, in what is a matter of concern, despite repeated questions, the administration has refused to list the source of infection for SARI and ILI patients, and continues to refer to them as such.
---
1 patient has died today, Patient 1,041 a 52-year-old man from Bidar, who had a travel history to Hyderabad, has presented with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.
---
With this, the state has reported more than a thousand cases in total. There are 539 active cases. 480 patients have recovered, while 36 have died. The state has tested more than 5000 samples in the last 24 hours.
As the numbers of positive cases increase, the state has stopped carrying patient details of those in the ICU, or of those discharged.
---
As the third phase of the lockdown comes to an end, it is looking increasingly clear that the next set of decisions will be taken by the States and perhaps not so much the Centre. The Prime Minister has asked all the Chief Ministers to share a broad strategy for a gradual exit from the lockdown.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has made it clear that the states must have more say in the decisions, and has suggested that the ban on public transport continues.
Delhi has expressed displeasure at marking all of its 11 districts as red zones and the Chief Minister’s call to the public to provide suggestions for the next phase of the lockdown has brought in more than 5 lakh responses.
Kerala favours resuming public transport services and inter- state movements regulated using passes.
Bihar is planning to have different testing norms for migrants coming from different zones.
The Maharashtra government has decided not to lift the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions. It wants to run the local trains for people in essential services and staggering office hours to reduce crowding in roads and workplaces.
The Standard Operating Protocols for quarantine measures in various states has also been left to the states, which in fact has led to much confusion among inter-state travelers. An announcement regarding the next phase is expected soon.
------
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of measures in a presser today.
The announcements focus on agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry and allied industries.
One lakh crore rupees will be provided for agriculture infrastructure projects. This includes an impetus to agriculture entrepreneurs, primary agriculture cooperative societies, startups, farmer producer organisations.
Fishermen get 20,000 crore... this is intended to create employment for 55 lakh people.
An allocation of 13,343 crore rupees promises 100% vaccination of cattle, buffalo and other livestock.
15,000 crore rupees will be provided towards the animal husbandry infrastructure development fund.
On the reforms front...The government will amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments and making the agriculture sector competitive. Several agriculture products including cereals and onions will be deregulated. Stock limits will be imposed under very exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine with a surge in prices. These reforms are intended to provide marketing options for farmers.
---
In other news, online classes over Zoom, and other video conferencing platforms have become the norm during the lockdown.
However, thousands of students with disabilities seem to have hit a dead-end, and are unable to attend these classes as
they don’t own laptops, or don’t have access to the internet, and most importantly, they lack study material in a suitable format.
The absence of sign language interpreters and transcripts have been other major stumbling blocks.
The students would be at further disadvantage if universities hold examinations soon after the national lockdown is lifted.
The Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities has urged the Ministry of Human Resources Development to consider the difficulties that these students are facing, while finalising the examination schedule.
---
In news from Karnataka...
As the country prepares a gradual easing of the lockdown, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today that the Centre will “relax everything” after May 17th, except maybe 5-star hotels. Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan said that the time had come for normalcy and that the state will follow-up with the Centre on its stand that all zones must be treated equally to boost economic activities, including red zones. However, containment zones will continue to stay in lockdown mode.
---
City schools have also begun preparations to re-open post lockdown.
Schools plan to hold classes on alternate days, primary sections may have online classes, disinfectant tunnels might be installed in schools along with necessary sanitization measures. Each student is likely to have a health card. The BMTC has begun preparations to restart operations as well.
---
Moving on, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a third economic package worth 512 Cr.
Nearly 10 lakh maize-growing farmers will receive 5000 rupees each as compensation, while more than 40,000 ASHA workers will be paid 3000 rupees as incentive.
---
Even as a one-time financial relief of 3000 rupees was announced for ASHA workers across Karnataka, they have urged the state government to improve their working conditions. Even after nearly two months into Covid-19 services, the ASHA union has said that they have not received masks and sanitisers.
---
And before we go,
A story of grit - or despair, depending on how you currently feel...Two nursing mothers, who had set out on foot from Mumbai, have reached their homes in Kalaburgi. The lactating mothers walked for about 34 km, before the police helped them reach Pandarapura on Wednesday evening.
Pooja Manasingh Jadhav had delivered her child 22 days ago, and Anitha Dineshkumar had given birth 18 days back. They had migrated to Mumbai in search of work from Tari Tanda in Kalaburgi’s Chittapur taluk.
After MP Dr Umesh Jadhav was informed of the situation, a car was arranged for the two, and a bus for 50 other people.
For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com.