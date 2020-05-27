Covid-19 Daily Update - May 27

As India prepares for Lockdown 5.0, Karnataka reports 135 new cases. Nitin Krishna speaks to Dr Veena Shatrugna about the impending nutritional crises in the country as migrant workers return home without jobs and a lack of food.

Lockdown 5.0 is likely to be announced this Sunday...Karnataka reports 135 new cases…And later in the bulletin, we speak to Dr Veena Shatrugna to find out if the exodus of the migrant workers will lead to another crisis... this time one of malnutrition.

But first, a look at the daily figures...At the time of this recording, India has over 84,000 active cases in the country and has recorded over four thousand deaths.

The ICMR has tested more than 32 lakh samples for the novel coronavirus so far and more than 1 lakh samples in the last 24 hours.

1 million tests were conducted from January this year to the 3rd of May. However, the next 2 million tests have been done in just over 20 days.

Moving on to some national updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the details of Lockdown 5.0 in his monthly radio address this Sunday. The 2-week lockdown is expected to be limited to a few regions, and states are likely to assume more power with the implementation. The focus remains on 11 cities including Bengaluru that account for 70% of the Covid-19 cases in the country. Shopping malls, cinema halls are expected to stay closed but religious places will be opened with physical distancing norms.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Press Council of India to respond to a plea questioning "fake" news, run by some TV channels after the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde has asked for a response within two weeks regarding the actions taken by the Centre and the Press Council on the alleged violation of the Cable Television (Regulation) Act by the news channels. A PIL filed by some muslim scholars has questioned the use of terms like 'Corona Jihad' 'Corona Terrorism' 'Corona Bombs' and 'Islamic Insurrection' to demonise the entire Muslim community.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to respond to a plea for a CBI probe into the assembly of people at Nizamuddin Markaz, after the lockdown was imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Moving on to the numbers from Karnataka…

135 new cases were reported from the state today of which 123 cases have an interstate travel history. Bengaluru Urban is the only district to report a case from the UAE.

The other cases are contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

Kalaburagi has reported the highest number of cases today - all of the 28 new cases are from those who have returned from Maharashtra.

16 new cases from Yadagiri, 14 out of 15 from Hassan, 12 out of 13 in Bidar and 10 out of the 11 new cases in Dakshina Kannada have a travel history to Maharashtra.Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Raichur have all had cases who have returned from Maharashtra as well.

3 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported today.

P-2301 a 69-year-old woman from Yadagiri district, had returned from Maharashtra recently.

A 49 year-old-man who had been diagnosed with SARI with complaints of fever, cough & breathlessness and had a history of Diabetes died in Bidar today..

An 82-year-old man who had complained of fever, cough, chest pain and breathlessness passed away in Vijayapura.

With this, the state has reported 2,418 cases so far of which more than 1,500 are active cases. 781 patients have recovered, 14 are currently in the ICU while 47 have died. The state has tested just over 12,500 samples in the last 24 hours.

The Karnataka government has instituted new guidelines for international travellers. The new rules call for seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine for those who test negative for Covid-19 on their return.

These guidelines will apply to the new arrivals and not those who arrived on the repatriation flights earlier.

Moving on, in our series of conversations looking at the post-Covid world, yesterday, we looked at the job and food prospects for the lakhs of migrant workers once they reach their homes. While the Union government has doubled the ration, we know that millions of families will be left out of the PDS. For those who are covered by it, will the food available cover nutritional needs? My colleague Nitin Krishna spoke to Dr Veena Shatrugna, a nutritional scientist and a retired deputy director at the National Institute of Nutrition.

