Covid-19 Daily Update - May 3

Covid-19 Daily Update - May 1 2020-05-01 The lockdown is extended by another two weeks, but guidelines have been issued for various zones. Maharashtra reports a staggering 1000 new cases today and the Karnataka government sets a process in place for those who wish to leave or return to the State. All this and more on the daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu. Links: Online application to travel to Karnataka: sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in DIY sanitizers: https://youtu.be/7VErcQwRdCw Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. The lockdown is extended by another two weeks, but relaxations will be provided to orange and green zones….Karnataka reports 24 new cases today….and the Centre starts special trains to help migrant workers return home. But first, a look at the national numbers. Nearly 2000 cases have been reported from the country today. More than 36,000 cases have been reported so far. Over 25,000 people are active carriers of the virus. More than 9000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered 1,187 covid-related deaths so far. --- The Indian Council of Medical Research has collected more than 9 lakh samples for testing from across the country since the first case was reported. --- Maharashtra has reported its highest number of Covid-19 cases so far, a staggering 1008 cases have been reported today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced earlier today that the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and Thane would not be lifted and there seems to be good reason for that. The state has over 9000 active cases. Gujarat reported 326 new cases today and has over 3000 active cases. Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are in the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. Karnataka is in the 12th spot. --- The state has reported 24 new cases today. So far 589 positive cases have been reported, out of which 315 cases are still active. 9 patients are in the ICU and 251 patients have been discharged so far. The state saw its 22nd death late last night. --- A 67-year-old woman from bantwal in Dakshina Kannada succumbed to the virus yesterday. She had been admitted with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and had a past history of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as well as diabetes. --- Among the new cases reported today, 8 are from Mandya. Of these 3 have a travel history to Mumbai, 4 from Malavalli and 1 from KR Pete are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Davengere has reported 6 new cases today, all of whom are contacts of Patient 556. Belagavi has reported 3 cases, and Kalaburagi 2 cases. Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura and Hubli-Dharward have reported 1 case each. ---- Random testing in Padarayanapura, one of Bengaluru’s clusters, has revealed that there are positive cases who are neither direct nor secondary contacts of previously diagnosed patients. 3 such positive cases have been found so far in Padarayanapura. Random testing is currently underway in Hongasandra as well, the other cluster in Bengaluru. The results for Hongasandra are expected soon. According to a nodal officer for Covid-19 operations in the city, authorities are not considering these as signs of community transmission just yet, as these cases are from a red zone. ---- In national news, the Government of India has extended the lockdown by another two weeks. Different guidelines will apply to districts identified as red, orange or green zones. The Ministry of Health will share a list for these zones on a weekly basis. The following activities will NOT be permitted across ANY zone. --- All domestic and international commercial air travel will stay suspended. Passenger trains will not be functional. Inter and intra state buses will not operate. The movement of any of these, depends on the guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will stay closed. Hospitality services will stay closed except those being used in Covid-19 operations. Malls, theatres, gyms will stay closed. Gatherings of any kind will not be permitted. Religious places will be closed to the public. --- Containment zones will see intensive surveillance mechanisms as well as 100% usage of the Arogya Setu app. Quarantining will continue as per protocol and all SARI and Influenza like Illness will be tested. No movement will be allowed in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies and maintaining of essential goods and services. --- Red zones will be identified depending on the number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and feedback received from surveillance. According to the new guidelines, taxis, autos and buses will not be permitted in red zones. Barber shops, spas and salons will also stay closed. The following activities are permitted outside containment zones. Private offices can operate with 33% of their strength, government offices will function as well but at a reduced strength for non-senior officers. --- If a district comes under the red zone, but has several municipal corporations under it, the guidelines provide a new classification to move to one level lower. In case a corporation does not report a case for 21 days, that particular zone will be allowed to move to the orange zone. Similar process will be allowed for orange zones to move to green zones. --- Green zones have been defined as those which have not had any Covid-19 cases so far, or in the last 21 days. Buses will be allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity in green zones. --- Areas that are neither green, nor red have been defined as Orange zones. Taxi services and inter-district movement of vehicles for permitted activities will be allowed in Orange zones. Taxis are allowed only 2 passengers. Inter and intra-district buses will not be permitted to operate. --- In the meantime, the number of districts categorised as red zone districts in the country has reduced to 130, from 170 a fortnight ago. However, the number of green zones – with zero COVID-19 cases – have also reduced from 356 to 319, as infections continue to rise every day. The number of orange zones has increased from 207 to 284, with 13 districts of Karnataka figuring in the list. In Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Bengaluru Rural districts have been designated as red zones. --- The Home Ministry has allowed running of special trains to transport those stranded across various parts of the country. 6 additional trains will operate today. Passengers will have to be screened at the point of departure, only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel. It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear a face cover. On arrival at the destination, passengers will go through screening, and quarantine if necessary. According to the Ministry of Railways, these special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned states. ---- A government committee has decided to go ahead with the construction of a new Parliament building, also known as the Central Vista project, despite a demand by some of its members to postpone the meeting, due to the pandemic. The project is expected to be ready by August 2022. The Opposition has criticised the government's decision to go ahaead with the 20,000 crore project at a time when the country is going through a difficult financial time. ---- In news from Karnataka, Covid-19 testing labs have been approved in Gadag, Vijayapura and Tumkur districts. The State now has 26 labs and the testing capacity has gone up to 5000 tests per day. According to the Karnataka Medical Education Minister, Dr K Sudhakar the state will have 60 labs by the end of May. --- According to a study conducted by a state-based nonprofit Karnataka Janashakti, a majority of those working in the unorganised sectors, daily wagers and contract employees falling under the BPL category, do not have enough resources to buy supplies for the coming month. At least 40 percent of them are unsure if they will be able to return to their jobs. The organisation spoke to people across 15 districts to find out the social impact of the pandemic. The respondents also stated that government representatives hardly met them to understand ground level realities. --- Over the past week, the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has operated 518 buses to move close to 15,000 labourers within Karnataka. Many of these workers have now returned to their hometowns within the state. More than 8000 labourers travelled from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to North Karnataka. 3,300 people were moved from Chikmagalur to various parts of Karnataka, indicating a labour crisis in the region’s coffee plantations in the coming days. 805 workers left Bengaluru, and a few hundred workers left Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Hassan and other places. However, many remain stranded, waiting for their turn to head home. ---- About 150 students from Belagavi and other districts in the state who had been stranded at Kota in Rajasthan have been brought to Belagavi city in four buses and have been quarantined in different lodges. Students from Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Shivamogga and other districts were in the Rajasthan centre, to prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations. --- A day after the government ordered private schools not to increase fees this year, the state’s own medical education department has increased the fee for post-graduate medical and dental courses for the new academic year. According to the order, the fee hike for the post-graduate medical and dental courses under institutional quota, has been increased by 30%. The fee for seats under the government quota has been hiked by 20%. However, the fee structure at government colleges has remained unchanged. --- --- Before we go, for those stranded in Karnataka and waiting to go back home, the state has now set up an online process to grant permissions for those who want to leave the state. To submit an online application click on the link given in the description below. Applications can also be submitted at BangaloreOne centres or the BBMP ward office. All applications will be sorted state-wise, and permission to travel will be granted only after receiving approval from the destination state. Those who want to return to Karnataka, will find a similar option on the website Screening is mandatory for travellers, and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to return to Karnataka. A checkpost with facilities for screening, medical checkup, water supply, food, temporary shelter and adequate toilet facilities will be set up at all entry points. Each district will have just one point of entry, and may be different from the exit point to avoid mishaps. Upon return, the passengers will be kept under watch with periodic health checkups. Karnataka will arrange for sanitized buses, where social distancing will be enforced. For those who opt for train travel, buses will drop you at the railway station. And, of course, all passengers will have to pay for their travel. --- And finally, after neighbourhood shops ran out of hand-sanitizers, a 14-year-old from Kottayam in Kerala decided to make them at home. Anika Mariam Varghese found a simple way to make hand-sanitizers on the internet. She made an initial batch of four litres, which were according to WHO guidelines. The Class-8 student distributed little bottles of the homemade hand-sanitizer to people at hospitals and essential services workers. What started off small, has now snowballed into an initiative across multiple cities, as school kids in Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai have now started making these hand sanitisers at home. To watch the video, click on the link in the description. --- Log on to deccanherald.com for the latest updates.