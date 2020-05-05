Covid-19 Daily Update - May 5

Covid-19 Daily Update - May 4 2020-05-04 Karnataka reports 37 new cases and records a turnover of Rs. 45 crore in liquor sales in a single day. Sonia Gandhi's directive to Congress state units to pick up the travel tab for migrant labourers, kicks off a political row. We look at the latest data from the BBMP and Karnataka war room. All this and more on the daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu. Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. Karnataka reports 37 new cases of Covid-19…controversy erupts after the Congress offer to pay train fares...and Karnataka sees a 70 crore turnover from liquor sales in a single day....But first, a look at the national numbers. --- More than 2,500 fresh cases have been reported on the first day of Lockdown 3.0, even as the Centre claimed that the growth curve of the disease was “relatively flat as of now”. As we go into this recording.. Over 43,000 cases have been reported from the country so far....More than 30,000 people are active carriers of the virus....Over 12,000 patients have recovered since they were first tested, in fact 1074 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and this is the highest number of recoveries till date, as per the health ministry...The country has registered 1450 covid-related deaths till date. --- The Indian Council of Medical Research has collected more than 11 lakh samples for testing from across the country so far. --- Tamil Nadu has seen a single day increase in the number of positive cases with 527 fresh cases today. Most of them are linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. Uttar Pradesh has reported 121 new cases and 7 deaths today. The returning migrants from across the nation has also been a cause of concern for the state authorities. Gujarat has recorded 376 new cases today..and has more than 4000 active cases. --- Karnataka has reported 37 new cases today. A total of 651 positive cases have been reported, out of which 302 cases are still active. 6 patients are in the ICU and 321 patients have been discharged so far. There have been 2 deaths today and the state has had 27 deaths until now. ---- 22 cases have been reported from Davanagere today, all of whom are contacts of Patients 533 and 556. Bidar has reported 7 cases, all of whom are contacts of Patient 590. Mandya and Haveri have reported cases who have a travel history to Mumbai. Kalaburagi has reported 2 cases, of whom 1 has a travel history to Hyderabad. Chikkabalapura and Vijayapura have reported 1 case each, both are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Contact tracing is underway for 1 case reported from Bengaluru Urban. --- There have been 2 Covid-related deaths today. Patient-587, a 56-year-man from Kalaburgi passed away today. He had been admitted with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and his x-ray showed bilateral patchy Pneumonitis. --- Patient-651 a 48-year-old woman from Davanagere is the second death registered today. She was diagnosed with SARI and suffered from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism. --- Moving on to national news, a day after CRPF headquarters was closed, the BSF headquarters also in Delhi, was sealed for sanitisation after one of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.Identification of secondary and tertiary contacts as per protocol is being carried out. --- Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2020, scheduled on 31st May have been deferred. According to a release by the Commission, candidates will be ensured 30 days notice when the new schedule is announced. --- Ola and Uber have resumed services in Orange and Green zone cities, with added safety precautions like wearing masks. All cars will be cleaned and sanitised after each ride. Uber, in its blogpost, said it has started operating in 25 cities including Jamshedpur, Kochi, Cuttack and Guwahati, which are in Green Zone as well as locations like Amritsar, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Visakhapatnam, which are in Orange Zone. Both companies have instructed its drivers to keep the windows open and a flexible cancellation policy has been introduced. --- In other news, Rajya Sabha will cut its expenses by around 80 crore this fiscal, to reduce the burden on the exchequer. The upper house of the Parliament will stop recruitments, reduce study visits by Parliamentary committees, defer purchase of vehicles, prioritise publications and increase the use of e-office to save on stationary. Fellowships and internships awarded under Rajya Sabha Research Scheme will also be put on hold. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat drew up an elaborate plan after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu instructed it to prepare a road map in this regard. Already, the Secretariat has identified areas to save 60 crore against the budget of 423 crore. --- The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines to prisons across the country to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. New inmates will be checked for symptoms of Covid-19. Enquiries will be made for recent travel history to affected areas and possible contact with confirmed cases in the past 14 days. The guidelines also say that thermal screening should be conducted at the point of entry into jail. Prisons are instructed to stop group activities of inmates barring essential ones after ensuring social distancing. Staff showing symptoms will not be allowed entry and inmates with a history of foreign travel will be lodged in a separate building. The guidelines have been issued after around two dozen prisoners and at least two jail staff were detected with Covid-19 in the past two weeks in Indore Central Jail. --- In the latest in the on-going battle between West Bengal and the Centre, Apurva Chandra, the chief of the Inter-Ministerial Central team visiting West Bengal has said that the state has the highest mortality rate in the country as per the number of cases reported. He said that this is a clear indication of low testing and weak surveillance. Chandra also accused the state government of misreporting the numbers. Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee had earlier objected to the IMCT team’s visit and had disagreed with the classification of zones. This has also resulted in a public spat with the governor of the state. --- After reports that migrant workers were being made to pay for their train fares, when they’ve been without work for more than a month, Sonia Gandhi’s directive to state congress units to pay for the travel expenses of migrants looking to return to their home towns has led to a political war. The Union government has accused the Congress of helping the virus spread faster, by enabling indiscriminate travel... Meanwhile, the railways has issued a clarification that states sending passengers have to pay a consolidated fare to the Railways. However many workers have paid for their tickets so far. The Railways is operating 34 Shramik special trains from different parts of the country. --- Even as Gujarat government claimed that over 21,000 migrant workers would have left the state by Monday in as many as 18 special "Shramik" trains, hundreds of migrant workers hit the streets in Surat and went on a rampage while clashing with the local police demanding permission to travel back home. This is the third time in nearly 40 days lockdown, that workers' agitation, demanding permission to go back to their respective states, turned violent. --- In news from Karnataka The state government has extended the free bus service to migrant workers until May 7. This is the third time that the order has been amended. The government had earlier faced severe criticism for its decision to charge workers three times the normal fare. It later made travel free for 2 days. Four trains - two to Bihar, one each to Ranchi in Jharkhand and Bhubaneswar in Odisha - have departed from the state with 4,800 passengers. Two trains are scheduled for Jaipur in Rajasthan and Patna in Bihar will leave today. ---- Nearly all of the 2.08 lakh migrant workers in the city might leave and the departure means at least a six-month blow to manufacturing and construction activities. --- Following Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s directive to state units, the party has decided to use its workers’ base to help receive migrants arriving into the state and also to ensure they reach their homes. A Congress delegation also met Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, demanding special train services to bring Kannadigas stranded in other states. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah shot off a 7-page letter to the CM with various demands, mainly a special economic package for the working class. ---- With the start of Lockdown 3.0, the state government has decided to divide Bengaluru into seven zones with each one comprising four assembly constituencies for Covid-19 containment purpose according to Revenue Minister R Ashoka. This, however, is subject to the approval of the Centre. Bengaluru has 28 Assembly constituencies. The BBMPhas been directed to prepare a map that reflects the proposed zoning. Karnataka has raised a flag against the Centre categorizing the Bengaluru Urban district as a red zone. Lockdowns in red zones come with stringent restrictions, and the state government asserts that a single case could stall economic activity in a city with one crore people. --- Bengaluru currently has 22 containment wards according to the latest data from the BBMP war room (PAUSE) Bomanahalli has 2 wards, Mahadevpura has 1, the East zone has 5 wards, the South zone has 7 wards and the West zone has 4 wards. Rajarajeshwarinagar has two wards.(PAUSE) --- According to the data released by the state war room today, (PAUSE) 14 districts, including Davangere, which had been left out yesterday, are in the red zone today...(PAUSE) And 3 districts are in the orange zone (PAUSE) --- Moving on, while Karnataka has managed to procure just 30 ventilators till date, the latest batch containing 15 machines that arrived recently, has been returned by the government after they were found tampered with, or used, and they were not Covid-19 compliant. These 15 ventilators were supplied by a Delhi-based company. The government has returned them, cancelling the order itself. In all, Karnataka has planned to procure over 1,500 ventilators. Early last month, Karnataka had planned to procure the required ventilators from a Mysuru-based company. However, the state had to abandon its plans, after the centre issued a circular barring states from procuring ventilators, PPE kits and N-95 masks, saying quality can be better monitored if acquired centrally. --- The state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed all district level officials to start preparations to conduct SSLC examinations which were postponed due to nation wide lockdown. --- The Dakshina Kannada district administration has set up seven checkposts at Talapady, Hejamady, Gundya, Jalsoor, Charmadi, Naravi and Kallugundi to monitor those coming to the district from other states as well as from other parts of Karnataka. All those entering the district will be screened, as well as quarantined. ---- And before we go, following the state government’s decision to resume liquor sales, long queues started forming outside shops from early morning today. The state has seen close to a 45 crore turnover in a single day of business! Preliminary data from the excise department revealed that one lakh boxes of beer were sold today, followed by 2 lakh boxes of Indian Made Liquor. Many shops reported that their stock was sold out by mid-day. --- The Rs 2.5 lakh-crore liquor industry has urged the government to allow online sales and home delivery of liquor so that both the retailers and consumers stay safe. The industry has also demanded the Karnataka government allow delivery of liquor through food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy along with other essential commodities. The online delivery of liquor has commenced in the states of Punjab and Chhattisgarh today. --- For the latest updates, log on to www.deccanherald.com