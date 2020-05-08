Covid-19 Daily Update - May 8

At 48 new cases, Karnataka reports the highest single day surge. Migrant workers walking back home are crushed to death under a train and several states amend labour laws in order to aid economic recovery. The daily update with Akhil Kadidal.
---
I’m Akhil and this is the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 48 new cases of Covid-19 today, the highest single day surge so far...16 migrants were crushed by a train as they attempted to walk back home and several states amend their labour laws, to aid economic recovery.
A quick look at the numbers from the country so far...As we go into this recording..
More than 39,000 people are active carriers of the virus. Over 17,000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered 1979 covid-related deaths so far. According to Love Aggarwal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry, 1 in every 3 virus-affected Indians, makes a recovery...and it might be time to learn to live with the virus.
---
More than 14 lakh samples have been tested since the first case was recorded in India in January this year.
---
A quick look at how the states did today. Maharashtra reported 1089 new cases today and continues to have the highest number of active carriers in the country.
Tamil Nadu added 600 new cases and has more than 4000 active cases.
Gujarat reported 390 new cases. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have reported 143 and 130 new cases respectively.
---
Karnataka has reported 48 new cases today. This is the highest single day spike so far. Till date, 753 cases have been reported in the state, out of which 346 are still active. 6 patients are in ICU and 376 have been discharged so far.
Out of the 48 new cases, 14 are from Davanagere, of whom 10 are contacts of Patient 533 and four are contacts of Patient 556. Twelve new cases are from Bhatkala in Uttara Kannada. All of them are direct contacts of Patient 659. Out of Belagavi’s eleven new cases, ten are from Hirey-bagey-wadi and one is from Kuda-chi. They are all direct contacts of previously diagnosed patients. In Bengaluru, out of seven new cases, three are from the containment zone in ward number 135 and the rest are the direct contacts of Patient 653. Three cases reported in Chitradurga have all had a travel history to Ahmedabad. Contact tracing is under way for one case from Ballari district.
---
In national news...The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown continues to wreak havoc on migrant workers. 16 workers were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra early this morning. The workers were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh, and were hoping to catch a train from Bhusawal. The workers had stopped to rest, when the incident occurred.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh to the next of kin of the victims. The medical expenses of those injured would be borne by the government.
---
A few states in the country are in an rush to ease labour laws, including one that increases working hours from eight hours to 12 hours.
BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have taken steps to exempt business from the purview of labour laws barring a few while Congress-led Rajasthan has increased the threshold for establishments for lay-offs from 100 to 300 employees.
The decisions of various states could have an impact on contractual labourers, the right to organise and form trade unions, settling industrial disputes and occupational safety, health and working conditions of workers for a specific period.
These states will be bringing in ordinances for diluting labour laws but will need the President's assent as labour is in concurrent list of the Constitution.
---
Meanwhile the government has flown in citizens from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates on the second day of the operations of repatriation flights.
Operation Samudra Setu began this morning to evacuate stranded citizens at Maldives. INS Jalashwa has docked at Male and a total of 732 evacuees have registered so far. This includes 19 pregnant women and 14 children.
---
The arrival of the first repatriation flight from the UK to Bengaluru has been delayed. It was expected to arrive on Friday but it has now been rescheduled to Sunday.
The first repatriation flight from Gulf countries to Karnataka will operate on May 14. The flight will land in Mangalore in the night. The Centre has arranged two flights from the Gulf countries to Karnataka and the date of operation of the second flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon.
---
Moving on, around 540 personnel from various paramilitary forces have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country and 5 have died so far.
Most of the cases are from the BSF and the CRPF.
BSF has recorded 224 cases, most of those who tested positive were deployed in the national capital.
CRPF has 162 cases, out of which 137 are from a battalion based in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Many of the CRPF personnel were deployed along with Delhi Police for law and order duty.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police has reported 82 cases so far and the Shashastra Seema Bal has 17 cases.
There have been two deaths in BSF and one each in CRPF, ITBP and CISF in the past few days.
---
Following scenes of chaos after liquor stores opened in several places, the Supreme Court has asked the states to consider indirect sales and home delivery of liquor. The bench was responding to a PIL which sought the closure of liquor shops, since they had failed to enforce social distancing norms. The bench said that it would not pass any order. As of now, home delivery of spirits and wines has already begun in Punjab and West Bengal, and the Tamil Nadu High Court has given its go-ahead today. Delhi government is considering the proposal.
---
In some other news, CBSE examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between July 1 and July 15.
The CBSE Class 10 examinations are pending in parts of North East Delhi. They were postponed due to the riots that broke out in the last week of February.
Class 12 examinations will be held for 12 subjects across the country, except in North- East Delhi.
---
In news from Karnataka...The state is planning to rope in private medical colleges and private institutions to handle a surge in cases once the lockdown ends. The state saw the highest single day spike in the number of cases reported today. The state’s expert team of doctors has also suggested that people with lung issues must be tested for the virus.
The state is seeking ICMR's permission to conduct lung biopsies after the death of Covid-19 patients.
---
The BBMP has relaxed containment rules in Hosahalli, Karesandra and Ramaswamy Palya.
However, Malleshwaram was added to the list, after a case was reported from the area.
The BBMP is still awaiting a reply from the Union Home Ministry over zonal classification of Bengaluru city. The BBMP officials had hoped to restart economic activities in wards that have not reported any cases, and the Chief Secretary had written to the Cenre to revise the guidelines for Bengaluru.
---
Hundreds of migrant labourers from North India gathered at Mangaluru Central Railway Station this morning after misleading reports on social media, which said that trains were being operated to their respective states. A large number of labourers from all over the district reached Mangaluru by travelling in autos rickshaws, lorries, trucks and other vehicles, eager to board trains to reach their hometowns. On reaching the railway station, they were disappointed to find that there were no trains. Police who reached the spot had a tough time in managing the crowd.
---
The state government has included cobblers special economic package worth 1,610 crore. More than 11,000 families will receive a one-time financial relief of 5000 rupees. The compensation for the identified beneficiaries will be distributed through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition demanded that the state government should seek a 50,000 crore special economic package from the Centre.
This is one of the 24 demands made by the Congress-led Opposition during a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Besides Congress, leaders from the JD(S), CPI, CPI(M) and farmers groups attended the meeting.
---
The KSRTC has stopped its operations from Bengaluru today, as the city falls in the Red zone. The service had started a week ago, to help stranded workers get home.
From Bengaluru, the corporation operated more than 2000 buses and transported more than 69,000 workers. On Thursday 185 buses carried people to 43 places.
---
Moving on, Bangalore Birth Network - an NGO, has launched the Covid-19 MotherChild Helpline to support women during the coronavirus crisis as most hospitals have closed OPD services.
For any information related to a new mother or child, call 741-290-0045. You will receive an SMS link to a short survey. The link contains questions such as the month of pregnancy or age of the infant, preferred language, hospital or doctor among others. A trained counsellor will return the call within 24 hours.
The free, phone-based counselling service is available to anyone across India in eight languages.
---
And before we go,
The state excise department has issued an order permitting clubs, bars and restaurants to clear their existing stock of liquor in ‘takeaway’ form at MRP until May 17th. The order came after various associations of bars and hotels raised concerns that their stock will have to be destroyed if drinks such as beer - which has a shelf life of six months - are not sold.
Clubs, bars and restaurants cannot procure fresh liquor stocks from the Karnataka State Beverage Corporation Ltd KSBCL during the period. Excise department officials have also dismissed rumours of possible closure of all liquor outlets from next week.
---
That's all from us today. Stay safe and we'll see you tomorrow.