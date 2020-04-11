COVID-19: Drones help authorities in monitoring areas

About:
Indian authorities are taking the help of drone cameras to monitor coronavirus affected areas in respective states to restrict the spread of COVID-19. The Gujarat Police deployed drones in Jangleshwar area of Rajkot where seven cases of coroanvirus so far. The deployment of drones helps the authorities in implementing cluster containment exercise. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police also monitored the situation in Dehradun with the help of drone cameras. Gujarat has reported over 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus while Uttarakhand has seen 40 infections so far.
