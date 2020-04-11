COVID-19: Drones help authorities in monitoring areas

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 10 2020-04-10 It's day 17 of the 21-day lockdown. Across India, states contemplate an extension to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even as they do, questions are being raised about community transmission in India, especially after a study revealed that several SARI patients had tested positive despite not having a travel history. At the same time, mystery cases in Karnataka continue to worry authorities and the BBMP clamps down on two wards in Bengaluru. All this and more, on today's Covid-19 bulletin.