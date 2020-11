India’s Covid-19 tally reached 90.04 lakh on Nov 20.

A significant rise in new Covid-19 cases was observed as spike of 45,882 new cases and 584 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,43,794 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 84.28 lakh with 44,807 new discharges.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.83 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus on Nov 19.