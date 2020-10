With 50,129 new coronavirus infection, India’s total cases surged to 78,64,811 on October 25. The country’s curve seems to dip with cases hovering around 50-55,000 daily cases this week.

Total active cases are 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours. 1,18,534 people have died so far from the virus.