With new 44,684 Covid-19 infections, India's total cases reached 87,73,479 on November 14.

The total active cases in the country stood at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours.

With 520 new deaths, the country’s toll mounts at 1,29,188. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday.