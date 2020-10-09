Covid-19: India’s new recoveries exceeded new cases

About:
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 09 reported single-day spike of 70,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 964 deaths in the same period, pushing the Covid-19 toll in the country to 1,06,490.
India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 69,06,152 which include 8,93,592 active infections. More than 59 lakh people have recovered from the virus. As per health ministry, the new recoveries in India have exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline.